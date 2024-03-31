2 injured in scooter after fiery hit and run crash in Miramar

Two men were left injured after a hit and run crash in Miramar Parkway and Red Road on Sunday morning.

According to Miramar Police, they responded to the crash around 2:45 AM to find the two male victims lying in the middle of the intersection and the scooter completely engulfed in flames.

Police say that witnesses told them that the scooter was traveling westbound on Miramar Parkway when a vehicle hit them from behind and launched the two riders into the air before fleeing.

Both were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital without any life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Both Miramar Parkway and Red Road were shut down as the investigation went on, but have since been reopened to traffic, police confirmed.