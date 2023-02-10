Miami Gardens

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday.

Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.

Police found a four-door sedan and the two male victims inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims, who were not identified, died at the scene.

Police have not released additional information on the shooting, including any possible suspects.

