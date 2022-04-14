2 Juveniles Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after two juveniles were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Court.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said fire rescue transported both of the juveniles to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved fled the scene, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

