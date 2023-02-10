2 Juveniles Killed After Shooting in Miami Gardens Neighborhood: Police

An investigation is underway Friday morning after two juveniles were found dead in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene at the home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police found a four-door sedan and the two victims, who suffered from gunshot wounds.

Both victims, who were not identified, died at the scene.

Police have not released additional information on the shooting, including any possible suspects.

