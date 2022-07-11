2 Killed, 1 Injured in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Boca Raton

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Boca Raton that left two people dead and one person injured Sunday.

Officers were called to the home at the 5000 block of Northwest Third Terrace just after 3 p.m., NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.

Once they arrived, police found the entryway of the home smashed after a car appeared to have run over a mailbox and crashed into the front of the house.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of two victims.

There is POLICE ACTIVITY along the 5000 block of NW 3rd Avenue in reference to an apparent murder-suicide involving family members. Two subjects are deceased, and one subject was hospitalized. @bocapolice remains on scene. — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) July 10, 2022

Police have not identified either victim or released the identity or condition of the person injured, but did say the incident is believed to involve family members.