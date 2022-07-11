2 Killed, 1 Injured in Apparent Weekend Murder-Suicide in Boca Raton

Police are investigating what was believed to be an apparent weekend murder-suicide in Boca Raton that left two people dead and one person injured.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place Sunday, when officers were called to the home at the 5000 block of Northwest Third Terrace.

Once they arrived, police found the entryway of the home smashed after a car appeared to have run over a mailbox and crash into the front of the house.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of two victims.

Police have not identified either victim or released the identity or condition of the person injured, but did say the incident is believed to involve family members.