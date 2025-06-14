2 killed after shots fired in Wynwood: Police

An investigation is underway in Wynwood Saturday morning after two people were killed in a shooting, police said.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to a disturbance at 3 a.m. at Northwest First Court and 23rd Street.

Once at the scene, they saw a male who was armed.

Miami Police Officer0 Michael Vega said officers fired their weapons.

A woman who was in the area was hit by a bullet and a third individual had a hand injury.

The man who fired the shots and the woman who was struck were transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

"A lot to investigate in this case, there's a lot of witnesses that were present, we know that these bars were existing at 3 a.m., so there was a large crowd outside," Vega said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to take over the investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.