A single-vehicle crash in Hollywood left two people dead early Sunday morning.

Hollywood police officers received a call of a traffic crash on Johnson Street and North 32 Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The incident appeared to be a single-vehicle crash.

Two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.