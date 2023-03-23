2 Killed in Shooting at Pompano Beach Apartment Complex: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday that resulted in two deaths at a Pompano Beach apartment complex

Chopper footage showed the scene in the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue, where two bodies were seen on the ground outside of an apartment building in the area.

BSO said two people were detained for questioning, but did not say if any arrests had been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

