Broward

2 Killed in Shooting at Pompano Beach Apartment Complex: BSO

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday that resulted in two deaths at a Pompano Beach apartment complex

Chopper footage showed the scene in the 300 block of Southeast 11th Avenue, where two bodies were seen on the ground outside of an apartment building in the area.

BSO said two people were detained for questioning, but did not say if any arrests had been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrowardPompano Beachdeath investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us