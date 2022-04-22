Palm Beach County

2 Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach

By NBC 6

A wrong way crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County claimed to lives of two people.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

According to a report from the FHP, a 25-year-old male driver from Weston was going the wrong way and traveling south when his car collided with another vehicle.

The driver and the 43-year-old male driver of the second car died at the scene. FHP did not release their names at this time, but did say they were the only people in the vehicles.

Investigators did not say if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

All northbound lanes were closed for nearly six hours before reopening just before 8 a.m.

