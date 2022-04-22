2 Killed in Wrong Way Crash on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

A wrong way crash Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in Palm Beach County claimed to lives of two people.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

According to a report from the FHP, a 25-year-old male driver from Weston was going the wrong way and traveling south when his car collided with another vehicle.

The driver and the 43-year-old male driver of the second car died at the scene. FHP did not release their names at this time, but did say they were the only people in the vehicles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators did not say if alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

All northbound lanes were closed for nearly six hours before reopening just before 8 a.m.