2 killed, including a 1-month-old baby, after fire breaks out in Daytona Beach apartment

An adult and baby have died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said crews battled the blaze at an apartment in the 1200 block of Beville Road around midnight and found one adult and three children in the home.

DBFD fought a structure fire at 1200 Beville at 12am. Heavy smoke upon arrival. Found 3 children and 1 adult in the apartment. The infant was in cardiac arrest the adult was deceased. State Fire Marshall was called to investigate. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) November 21, 2023

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH, the adult was killed and a 1-month-old baby died after suffering cardiac arrest. A 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy survived.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

WESH also reported that investigators said there were two points of origin for the fire and it is being investigated as a homicide.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.