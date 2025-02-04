2 men arrested after 1 brandishes gun at vehicle in NW Miami-Dade: MDSO

A day after a man brandished a gun at a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, two men were arrested, deputies said.

Junior Jeannoel, 19, and Wentz Toussaint, 20, were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and accessory after the fact, respectively.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol, traveling eastbound on State Road 826 from Northwest 27th when they saw a Chevrolet pull up next to a Charger.

The arrest report said the deputy saw Jeannoel pointing a rifle at the Charger, while Toussaint was driving the Chevrolet.

As Jeannoel pointed the rifle at the car, the report said, it appeared that he was motioning for the driver to pull over.

While this was happening, Toussaint kept driving erratically and continued to follow the other driver, the report said.

The deputy, the report stated, then requested backup and continued to observe the two vehicles.

After some time, the two vehicles entered a BP gas station, where deputies took Toussaint and Jeannoel into custody, the report said.

During a search of their vehicle, deputies said they discovered a purple rifle that had a drum magazine with 57 rounds of .557 ammunition. In the car's glove compartment, they found a 9mm firearm.

Two hundred twenty-four grams of marijuana, $150 in cash and two cellphones were also found in the car.