2 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop on I-95, crashing in stolen car: Police

It was around 3 a.m. when Lauderhill police said they saw a stolen Toyota Tundra traveling in the area of 3100 West Sunrise Boulevard.

By Briana Trujillo

Two men were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly fled a traffic stop in a stolen Toyota Tundra and crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, 22-year-old Isaac King II, was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding, leaving scene of crash and resisting arrest without violence. The passenger, 20-year-old Terrance Thornton, had multiple active felony warrants, Lauderhill police said.

Isaac King II (left) and Terronce Thornton (right)
Broward Sheriff's Office
Isaac King II (left) and Terronce Thornton (right)

Officers said they requested assistance from the Broward Sheriff's Office aviation unit to safely conduct a felony traffic stop at Interstate 95 and Griffin Road.

"The driver stopped the vehicle and as the officers began to exit their vehicles, the driver of the stolen vehicle fled from the traffic stop and shortly after crashed into another vehicle," police said.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in that crash.

That's when King and Thornton allegedly got out of the Toyota and took off on foot. Authorities were able to find them and arrest them.

Both suspects are being held at Broward County Main Jail.

