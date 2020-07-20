Miami-Dade County

2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing, Kidnapping Tourists in Brickell

By Claudia DoCampo

Tourists visiting South Florida from North Carolina were robbed at gunpoint in Brickell, and one was kidnapped, police said Monday.

Juan Carlos Ferrer and Hector Rivera are facing charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. According to Miami-Dade police, two tourists were walking back to their hotel on Northwest 2nd Avenue when Ferrer and Riviera blocked their path.

They robbed the victims of cash and a cell phone, and forced one of them into the passenger seat of a car. After driving for about a block, police said, the victim was able to jump out of the vehicle.

The tourists were able to find each other and go back to their hotel, where they called the police.

Ferrer and Rivera were located when the stolen phone's tracking app identified their location. Both were sent to jail without bond pending their trials. If found guilty, they could each face life in prison.

