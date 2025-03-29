2 men arrested in 2024 child neglect investigation in Monroe County: MCSO

Two men were arrested in Big Pine Key on Friday following a 2024 investigation after a child suffered several injuries, deputies said.
Lester Gustavo Perez-Tecu, 24, and Gustavo Perez-Ramirez, 43, are facing charges of child neglect and making a false statement to law enforcement.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an investigation started in 2024 when a child was brought to Fisherman's Island in Marathan with a broken leg.
During the investigation, deputies said the child was in the custody of Perez-Tecu.
As the investigation into Perez-Tecu and Perez-Ramirez continued, medical officials reported more injuries the 1-year-old child sustained, which included to their bones and skull.
Deputies also said there were discrepancies in statements made by the two suspects and witnesses.
Although Perez-Tecu and Perez-Ramirez are facing charges, deputies said more charges could be pending as they continue to investigate.