Monroe County

2 men arrested in 2024 child neglect investigation in Monroe County: MCSO

Lester Gustavo Perez-Tecu, 24, and Gustavo Perez-Ramirez, 43, are facing charges of child neglect and making a false statement to law enforcement

By Julian Quintana

Two men were arrested in Big Pine Key on Friday following a 2024 investigation after a child suffered several injuries, deputies said.

Lester Gustavo Perez-Tecu, 24, and Gustavo Perez-Ramirez, 43, are facing charges of child neglect and making a false statement to law enforcement.

Gustavo Perez-Ramirez

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, an investigation started in 2024 when a child was brought to Fisherman's Island in Marathan with a broken leg.

During the investigation, deputies said the child was in the custody of Perez-Tecu.

As the investigation into Perez-Tecu and Perez-Ramirez continued, medical officials reported more injuries the 1-year-old child sustained, which included to their bones and skull.

Deputies also said there were discrepancies in statements made by the two suspects and witnesses.

Although Perez-Tecu and Perez-Ramirez are facing charges, deputies said more charges could be pending as they continue to investigate.

