2 men arrested in connection with teen's kidnapping in Miami

Two men were arrested in connection with a 19-year-old's kidnapping in Miami, authorities said.

Jouvens Pierre, 20, and Josue Medina, 22, both face charges of kidnapping and strongarm robbery.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and 1st Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate the incident.

Police said the two were part of a group that snatched the 19-year-old victim from the street and forced him into their car.

The victim called home and his mom heard him scream, then the alleged kidnappers used the victim’s phone to call her and they said they would kill him unless she paid them $50,000, an amount the victim’s brother supposedly owed them.

The arrest report says they drove around for about a half hour before releasing the victim at a gas station in Little Havana.

Surveillance video showed the officers what car they were looking for, and they found it soon after. The occupants ran away but officers caught them and then found the victim walking near 13th Avenue and 4th Street. He was OK physically but shaken up by the ordeal.

Miami Police are still looking for two other suspects they believe were a part of the kidnapping.