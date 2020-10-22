2 Men Charged After Cop Shot, Wounded During West Miami Drug Bust

Investigators have arrested and charged two men after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot and wounded during a narcotics investigation earlier this week in West Miami.

Julio Juan Garcia, 23, is facing a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Thursday. Nicolas Segrera, 21, was charged with trafficking LSD.

Officers were conducting the investigation Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Southwest 67th Avenue. As they entered the apartment, Garcia starting shooting at them, an arrest affidavit said.

The officers returned fire, wounding Garcia. During the shootout, one of the officers was shot in the ear. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition and later released.

Segrera was arrested in connection with the narcotics investigation. About 1,000 LSD gel stamps were recovered as evidence.

Segrera remains in jail on $200,000 bond, according to online jail records. Garcia remains at the hospital. Attorney information was not available.

Two people who were taken into custody Tuesday night were released and not charged.

Four men have been taken into custody after a Miami-Dade police officer was shot during a narcotics investigation at an apartment complex in West Miami Tuesday evening.