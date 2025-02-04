2 men face murder charges in 2024 shooting near Wawa in SW Miami-Dade: MDSO

Two men were arrested on Monday in connection to a deadly 2024 shooting near a gas station in southwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and another hospitalized, deputies said.

Andrew Riley, 31, and John Lockley, 20, are facing several charges, including second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 22, deputies arrived at 26500 Southwest 138th Court after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, deputies found spent bullet casings and blood.

An arrest report states that when deputies arrived at a nearby Wawa, a patron alerted deputies that two males were inside a vehicle and were suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 37-year-old J.D. Jones Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the arrest report said.

The second victim, identified as 25-year-old Jevon Knox, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he survived.

During their investigation, deputies said they spoke with Knox who told them that Riley and Lockley killed Jones and tried to kill him.

Knox, the arrest report said, told deputies that he and Jones were inside their vehicle at the Wawa when Lockley approached them while armed with a rifle.

Lockley then fatally shot Jones, while Knox attempted to hide behind a trash can.

The report said the two suspects ordered Knox to come forward and he entered the front passenger seat of Jones' car.

As he complied with their demands, the report stated, Knox tried to escape by jumping in the driver's side of the car but he was shot in the back of his head twice by Riley.

After he was shot, Knox pretended he was dead in an attempt to save his life and the duo, believing both victims were dead, took Jones' car and abandoned it in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 268th Street, the report said.

Knox told deputies that after the car was abandoned, he heard the sound of a motorcycle leaving the area. He then drove back to the Wawa and asked for help, the report said.

As their investigation continued, detectives were able to corroborate Knox's testimony after conducting interviews with witnesses.

Detectives, the report said, also gathered Riley's Cell Site Location Information and were able to match his movement after he abandoned Jones' car and left the area to the information that was provided by Knox.

Riley and Lockley were then located by deputies and were arrested.

According to records, Riley was convicted of a felony for a 2018 strong-arm robbery In Miami-Dade.

Lockley, on the other hand, was convicted in 2021 for unlicensed concealed carry of a firearm, which is a felony charge but he was a minor at the time of his conviction.