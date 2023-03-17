2 Men Critically Injured in Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Two men were rushed to the hospital after they were found shot in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the scene located in the 8000 block of Northwest Miami Court around 2 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

The officers found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center and were listed in critical condition. Their identities weren't released.

Police have not released additional information on the shooting, including any possible suspects.

