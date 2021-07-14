South Beach

2 Men Found Dead in Hotel Room at Former Versace Mansion on Miami Beach

Police said housekeepers at Villa Casa Casuarina found the bodies Wednesday

By NBC 6

Miami Beach Police

Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a hotel room in the former Versace Mansion on Miami Beach Wednesday.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at the property at 1116 Ocean Drive, which is now a luxury hotel named Villa Casa Casuarina.

Miami Beach Police said they received a call from housekeeping and found the two men dead inside the hotel room.

The identities of the men weren't released.

Officials said the scene was contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation.

The mansion was the home of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was fatally shot on the front steps of the home on July 15, 1997. The mansion was later converted into the hotel.

