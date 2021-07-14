2 Men Found Dead in Hotel Room at Former Versace Mansion on Miami Beach

Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a hotel room in the former Versace Mansion on Miami Beach Wednesday.

The discovery was made just after 1 p.m. at the property at 1116 Ocean Drive, which is now a luxury hotel named Villa Casa Casuarina.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Miami Beach Police said they received a call from housekeeping and found the two men dead inside the hotel room.

Death Investigation: This afternoon, at 1:21 p.m., MBPD responded to 1116 Ocean Drive after receiving a call from housekeeping advising of two deceased males. Police and Fire Rescue responded and located two deceased males inside of a hotel room. pic.twitter.com/hBneMlgUrh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 14, 2021

The identities of the men weren't released.

Officials said the scene was contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation.

The mansion was the home of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was fatally shot on the front steps of the home on July 15, 1997. The mansion was later converted into the hotel.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.