2 Men Hospitalized After Double Shooting in Homestead

Two men were airlifted to a local hospital after they were wounded in a double shooting in Homestead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Southwest 4th Avenue.

Footage showed officers at the scene and around a dozen evidence markers in the street.

Homestead Police officials said two men were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center from the scene.

No other information was immediately known, and the shooting remains under investigation.

