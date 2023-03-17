2 Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police were at the scene Friday morning of a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene located in the 8000 block of Northwest Miami Court around 2 a.m. after a ShotSpotter alert.

Miami-Dade Police said two men, who were not identified, were found with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center and are listed in critical condition.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not released additional information on the shooting at this time, including any possible suspects.