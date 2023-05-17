2 Men Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami: Police

Two men were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after they were found shot in a southwest Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the area of Southwest 28th Avenue and 13th Street. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victims, who were not identified, were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center and are listed in serious condition.

Investigators did not release details at this time, including a motive for the shooting and if they are searching for a suspect.