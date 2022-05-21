2 Men Hospitalized After Stabbing at Downtown Miami Luxury Hotel

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a luxury hotel in downtown Miami that led to two men being rushed to an area hospital.

Miami Police said the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. at the Epic Hotel, located at 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way. Crews found two men at the scene who were suffering from stab wounds.

Both men were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where their conditions and identities were not released.

Police have not released additional details on the case at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.