Polk County

2 men in Polk County arrested after 1 bites deputy and police dog

Angel Acosta Calduch, 26 is facing several charges, including striking/injuring a police dog, resisting an officer with violence and possession of cocaine

By Julian Quintana

Two men who were sleeping in a car in Polk County were arrested after one of them attacked a deputy and bit their police dog.

Angel Acosta Calduch, 26, is facing several charges, including striking/injuring a police dog, resisting an officer with violence and possession of cocaine.

Angel Acosta Calduch

The second suspect, Elliot Lugo Trinidad, 26, is also facing several charges, including neglect/child abuse without bodily harm and possession of cannabis.

Elliot Lugo Trinidad

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 3, deputies arrived at a gas station at 6205 Lake Wilson Road, where they found a Honda parked at a gas pump.

Calduch, Trinidad and a 4-year-old relative were sleeping inside the car, deputies said.

When deputies approached the car, they woke up the men to see if they needed medical attention.

Once they woke up, Calduch attempted to start the car but was stopped by a deputy, while Trinidad jumped out of the vehicle.

During a struggle, the two began attacking and biting the deputies.

At one point, a deputy called for his K-9, Zorak, to assist and it was bitten in the ear by Calduch.

Deputies said Zorak was uninjured and Calduch was taken into custody.

While this was happening, Trinidad grabbed the four-year-old from the car and ran into heavy traffic, causing cars to quickly maneuver to not hit the two, deputies said.

Trinidad was taken into custody shortly after and the child was not hurt.

Officials contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families. 

Deputies also found drugs when they arrested the duo.

