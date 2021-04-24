2 Men Injured in Hialeah After Being Stabbed in a Dispute Over Mangoes

Two men were injured Wednesday morning in Hialeah after another man wounded them with a knife over a dispute about mangoes.

The suspect approached both victims as they walked on East 20th Street when verbal dispute ensued.

The dispute turned violent when the suspect then attempted to punch one of the victims and later reached into his right, front pocket and took out a knife.

Upon seeing the knife, in fear for his life, the other victim began to retreat. The defendant charged towards him, ultimately slashing him on the left forearm. He then turned his attention to the other man began chasing him while attempting to stab him.

The suspect lunged towards him as he was falling to the ground and slashed the other male victim on the right, upper thigh causing a deep laceration.

Sworn audio-recorded statements were taken from both victims which corroborated the incident.

Hialeah Police arrived on scene and the defendant was taken into custody without incident. Hialeah fire rescue responded and treated both patients at the scene before they were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspect was transported to the Hialeah Police Department for a formal interview where he invoked his rights and refused to speak.

One of the victims sustained a possible slashed artery which required emergency surgery.

The suspect was charged accordingly and later transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.