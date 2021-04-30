Hialeah

2 Men Injured in Reported Shootout at Motel in Hialeah

The incident happened at the Palacio Inn Motel on E. Okeechobee Road

Two men were injured in a reported shootout at a motel in Hialeah Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Palacio Inn Motel on E. Okeechobee Road.

Officials said they believe the two men knew each other and were involved in a drug-related shootout in one of the motel's rooms.

One man was critically injured and the other suffered less serious injuries, officials said.

The incident remained under investigation and no other information was immediately known.

