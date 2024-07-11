2 men killed after small plane crashes into water at airport in Palm Beach

Two men were killed when a small plane crashed into a body of water an an airport in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at North County Airport in West Palm Beach after the aircraft entered the water, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Divers entered the water and recovered the two men, who were rushed to a local hospital, but were pronounced dead when they arrived, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the men.

Aerial footage showed a portion of the plane sticking out of the water, and photos released by the sheriff's office showed the massive response to the scene.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said the plane was a Piper PA28.

The sheriff's office said they were securing the wreckage until the arrival of the NTSB on Thursday to investigate the incident.