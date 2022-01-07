2 Men Killed in Front Yard of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Two men were found dead early Friday morning in the front yard of a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Officers arrived at the home, located in the 20800 block of SW 234th Street, after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Once they arrived, officers found the victims at the scene. Both were pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police have not released the identity of either victim at this time.

Investigators have not released any details on the shooting, including any potential suspects.

