Miami-Dade

2 Men Killed in Front Yard of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Officers arrived at the home, located in the 20800 block of SW 234th Street, after reports of shots being fired in the area

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two men were found dead early Friday morning in the front yard of a southwest Miami-Dade home.

Officers arrived at the home, located in the 20800 block of SW 234th Street, after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Once they arrived, officers found the victims at the scene. Both were pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police have not released the identity of either victim at this time.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Man Says COVID-19 Testing Company Didn't Deliver on Appointment

Capitol Riot 16 hours ago

South Florida Rep. Wasserman Schultz Honors Capitol Police, Reflects on Year-Mark of Insurrection

Investigators have not released any details on the shooting, including any potential suspects.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeshootingMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us