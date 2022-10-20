2 Men Killed in Shooting Inside Lauderhill Parking Lot: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead.

Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Both men, who were not identified, died at the scene. Witnesses told police a third person was involved but fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police said a person arrived at Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac with a gunshot wound but did not confirm if that person was involved in the original shooting scene.

Police have not released additional details at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.