2 men molested minor in sauna room on Royal Caribbean cruise ship: Police

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old

By NBC6

Two men accused of molesting a minor on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were arrested on Friday, police said.

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old.

Jose Prudencio Diaz

Both Diaz and Leal have immigration holds.

Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal

During their court hearings on Saturday, both men were denied bond.

According to an arrest report, on Thursday, a 14-year-old victim told police he was on board the Royal Caribbean cruise line, Independence of the Seas, and was in the sauna room with Diaz and Leal.

While he was in the sauna room, the victim told police both suspects began to pleasure themselves in front of him, the report said.

At one point, the report said, Diaz and Leal began to touch the victim and forced him to touch them.

Leal then forced the victim to perform a sex act on him and molested the victim, the report said.

Police arrested both men at PortMiami.

