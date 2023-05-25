2 Men Rescued From Waters Near Brickell Neighborhood: Police

Police rescued two men Thursday morning who were trapped in the water near the Brickell neighborhood in downtown Miami.

Miami Police said officers responded to the area in the 1100 block of Brickell Bay Drive just before 5 a.m. after reports that a man jumped into the water.

Officers discovered another man jumped into the water to save the other man before both were unable to get out.

Both men were rescued with police taking the first man to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition. The second man was not injured.

Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.