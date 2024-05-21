only on 6

‘Destroyed our lives': Surgeon loses part of arm after car hits 2 runners during Florida Keys race

Family members said the men were taking part in the Keys 100, a 100-mile race from Key Largo to Key West, when they were struck

By Niko Clemmons

Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after their loved ones say they were hit by a car while running a race in the Florida Keys this past weekend.

Family members said the men were taking part in the Keys 100, a 100-mile race from Key Largo to Key West, when they were struck.

The wife of one of the men, Matt D., spoke with NBC6 from Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he continues his recovery.

The wife, Sara, said she flew down to Miami after her husband was hospitalized. She said doctors had to amputate part of her husband's right arm.

She said her husband is a surgeon and a professional marathon runner, so it wasn't his first race.

"This was supposed to be a fun event, we were hoping to have a family vacation and it has destroyed our lives for as long as we will know it," she said.

Now the family is seeking answers about how this could have happened at an organized race.

"They were part of an official race, all I know is they weren't on their own, they were part of an organized event and I don't comprehend the details. Why? How?" she said.

The other runner was said to be at Jackson South and also in bad shape.

One of the race organizers told NBC6 that they do a large amount of work regarding safety measures, but said he couldn't comment beyond that.

NBC6 has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information about the incident, and were waiting to hear back.

