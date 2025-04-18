2 men shot in Miami Gardens: Police

Two men were rushed to the hospital Friday after a shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood on Friday.

The scene is in the 4600 block of Northwest 193rd Street, police said.

One person was rushed to the nearest hospital by ground, and a second was flown to the closest facility, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Information about a possible suspect was not provided.

Video shows authorities working outside the home, as police said the investigation was "active and ongoing."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.