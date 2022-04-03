2 Men Struck and Killed While Trying to Retrieve Object on I-95 in Broward: FHP

Two men were struck and killed while trying to retrive an object on Interstate 95 in Broward County Sunday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near State Road 84.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the two men were in a Chevy pickup truck that had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway.

The two men were trying to retrieve an object from the highway when they were run over by an unknown car, FHP officials said. A second vehicle that stayed at the scene also hit both men.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities weren't released.

Officials didn't say what the object was that the men were trying to retrieve.

The incident remains under investigation.