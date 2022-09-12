2 Men, Teen Killed in Triple Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died.

A woman told NBC 6 her nephew was one of the victims shot.

UPDATE | Woman says someone shot her nephew in West Park overnight @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/JTreFKQCpD — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) September 12, 2022

"He was a very outgoing, happy person, doesn't get into any problems," the woman said. "We don't know what happened, we're just trying to figure it all out."

Officials have not released the identity of any person killed in the shooting.

The body of the victim initially found in the home was removed shortly after 9 a.m.

UPDATE | Deputies roll a body out of a home where a shooting happened overnight in West Park ⁦@nbc6⁩ pic.twitter.com/e34BUqXk5V — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) September 12, 2022

No other details have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

