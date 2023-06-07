2 men, woman arrested in large drug trafficking bust in Miami-Dade: Police

Two men and a woman were arrested and a large amount of cash, guns and narcotics were seized during a drug trafficking bust in Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Wednesday that their investigation began when they received information that a group of people were selling drugs out of a business in the 900 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the business, where they found several firearms, nearly $10,000 in cash and a large amount of drugs, officials said.

Among the drugs seized were 308 grams of powder cocaine, 110 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, and 220 grams of marijuana, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Arrested were 31-year-old Richard Gilmore, 30-year-old William Hadley, and 32-year-old Jessica Jones, police said. All three face drug trafficking charges.

Miami-Dade Police William Hadley, Richard Gilmore, Jessica Jones

An investigation was ongoing.