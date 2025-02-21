2 Miami-Dade detectives hurt in crash with 18-wheeler in Miami Gardens: Authorities

Two Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office (MDSO) detectives were hurt in a crash with a semi-truck in Miami Gardens late Thursday, according to authorities.
It happened at around 11:36 p.m. in the area of NW 167th Street and NW 12th Avenue.
MDSO said a preliminary investigation revealed that the detectives were driving north on 12th Avenue in an unmarked vehicle while the semi-truck was going west on NW 167th Street, before they collided at the intersection.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and took the deputies to a hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, authorities said.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.