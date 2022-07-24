2 Miami Men Arrested for Kidnapping Deer From the Keys

The Florida Wildlife Commission charged Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing, or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species.

The Monroe Sheriff’s Office stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 that was failing to stay in its lane at approximately 1:56 a.m.

Deputies quickly realized the vehicle was not staying in its lane because there was an injured Key deer inside of the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs and other miscellaneous objects.

The two men in the vehicle said they struck the Key deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge and initially thought it was dead, the report stated.

According to the police report, that area is not consistent with the known Key deer habitat, specifically Big Pine Key, No Name Key and patches of other areas in the Lower Keys.

Pena and Valdes stated they initially thought the deer was dead but realized the deer was still alive, so they decided to take it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment. Both men stated they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Pena and Valdes admitted to putting the deer in the vehicle were arrested and taken to jail.

The deer was taken alive to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials on Big Pine Key where it is being treated by a veterinarian. The deer will be released back into the wild if it survives.