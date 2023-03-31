2 Miami Police Officers, Civilian Hospitalized After Crash

Two Miami Police officers and a civilian were hospitalized after a crash Friday, officials said.
The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 26th Street.
Footage from the scene showed a box truck on its side after crashing into a fence.
The two officers and civilian were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the civilian was in critical condition, Miami Police officials said.
The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remained under investigation.
Police had the area near where the crash happened closed off while the investigation was underway.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.