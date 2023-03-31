Miami

2 Miami Police Officers, Civilian Hospitalized After Crash

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 26th Street

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two Miami Police officers and a civilian were hospitalized after a crash Friday, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 26th Street.

Footage from the scene showed a box truck on its side after crashing into a fence.

RAW: Footage from the scene of a crash involving Miami Police.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The two officers and civilian were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the civilian was in critical condition, Miami Police officials said.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remained under investigation.

Police had the area near where the crash happened closed off while the investigation was underway.

Local

Broward

Broward Sheriff's Office Agrees to Contract Terms to Operate 911 System as Deadline Nears

Miami-Dade County

Man Facing Murder Charge in Fatal Shooting of Woman in Doral Hotel Room

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us