2 Miami Police Officers, Civilian Hospitalized After Crash

Two Miami Police officers and a civilian were hospitalized after a crash Friday, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Northwest 25th Avenue and 26th Street.

Footage from the scene showed a box truck on its side after crashing into a fence.

The two officers and civilian were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the civilian was in critical condition, Miami Police officials said.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remained under investigation.

Police had the area near where the crash happened closed off while the investigation was underway.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident with serious injuries (involving a police vehicle) we have temporarily closed NW 24-26 Avenues between NW 27 to 29 Street. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/DJREqEOS6e — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 31, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

