2 Miami women arrested after 17 patients found in illegal post-cosmetic surgery home

Two Miami women were arrested for allegedly running an illegal post-cosmetic surgery recovery center after police said they found nearly 20 patients recovering in a home.

Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, were arrested on charges including operating an assisted living facility without a license and failure to track biomedical waste, Miami-Dade Police officials said Friday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yenisel Diaz and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza

Police said they'd received a tip that the facility was operating at a home on Southwest 139th Court and being run by Diaz and Diaz-Peraza under the name "Yenis House LLC."

When officers executed a search warrant, they found 17 patients in the home, including three who were pre-operative, along with four employees, police said.

When the patients were interviewed by detectives, they said they'd received personal care that included bathing, dressing, eating, using the bathroom, personal hygiene, and medication, police said.

The patients said they paid a $250 deposit over the phone and paid between $250-$300 per night, staying an average of 2-5 nights, police said.

Diaz and Diaz-Peraza were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available

Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste at the home, police said.