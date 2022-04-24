2 Miami Women Arrested Driving Stolen Car With Meth Inside

Two Miami-area women were arrested Saturday night, driving a stolen car with crystal methamphetamine inside, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop for a black 2014 Dodge Charger near Mile Marker 29 on U.S. 1 at approximately 8:53 p.m. for impeding traffic.

The car came back as stolen, and it was later determined that one woman, Stefani Ayala Perez, and her boyfriend stole the car from Hialeah, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Perez's boyfriend left her in the car with the engine running following a dispute, at which point she fled without him en route to the Florida Keys.

A pill bottle containing a small amount of crystal methamphetamine was found, which the second woman, Yariras Barrios Castillo, claimed ownership of.

Castillo, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Perez, 23, was charged with grand theft auto, officials said.

Both women were taken to jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.