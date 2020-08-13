2 More Cases of West Nile Virus Reported in Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health reported two more cases of West Nile virus infections Thursday in Miami-Dade, bringing the county's total to 28 this year.

Miami-Dade County has been under a mosquito-borne illness alert.

West Nile is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile infections in people.

Most people infected with West Nile virus, which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitoes and remember to "drain and cover," which means draining standing water and keeping yourself covered with clothing.

More info can be found on the DOH website.