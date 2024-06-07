2 more men accused in fatal carjacking of Homestead woman in central Florida

Four men have been formally accused in the fatal armed carjacking and abduction of a Homestead woman that was caught on camera in central Florida.

Dereck Alexis Rodriguez Bonilla and Giovany Crespo Hernandez join Jordanish Torres Garcia and Kevin Ocasio Justiano in facing federal charges in the death of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Aguasvivas was driving north from Homestead and stopped at an intersection in Winter Springs in Seminole County back on April 11. Shocking witness video showed her being held at gunpoint and abducted. Hear the 911 call here.

Authorities believe they've found the body of a Homestead woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in central Florida, and a newly-released 911 call reveals the moment a man watched the terrifying scene play out on Thursday.

A couple of hours later, a body believed to be hers was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Osceola County.

The four suspects have been accused of carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping, using a firearm during a violent crime and other related charges.

Crespo Hernandez was previously arrested on federal drug-trafficking charges, but had not been formally charged as a suspect in Aguasvivas’ death.

He is also charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking in a separate case, along with his girlfriend, Monicasabel Romero Soto.

Rodriguez Bonilla was previously unnamed in the investigation.

What happened to Katherine Aguasvivas?

Aguasvivas had left Homestead earlier in the day and driven north in a white Dodge Durango until she reached Seminole County.

As she was driving, a green Acura rammed into her back bumper. She called her husband and told him someone was following her and had hit her.

The husband told her to not stop, but neither of them called 911, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

The subsequent investigation unearthed details that read like the plot of a TV drama. And still, questions remain.

NBC affiliate WESH reports that according to court documents, the victim had come up from South Florida to pick up $170,000 acquired in drug deals from Crespo Hernandez, and he called Torres Garcia to organize the carjacking in order to get that money back.

Torres-Garcia then allegedly called the other two men to get them involved, WESH reports.

Lemma said back in April that investigators believed they knew the motivations for Aguasvivas' killing.

"This whole thing, I suspect from the beginning, everyone who's watched this has known it's about drugs and money," Lemma said. "We'll find out more specific details as this investigation goes, but clearly there's a drug and money nexus here."