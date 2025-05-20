2 mothers arrested after children found alone at apartment in Miami Beach: Police

Two South Florida mothers were arrested after several children were found alone in a Miami Beach apartment.

Lourdes Reyes Martinez, 23, and Cesia Rosales Reyes, 48, are facing several child neglect charges.

According to police, officers arrived at an apartment on Euclid Avenue on Saturday after a father expressed concern for the well-being of his 1-year-old.

Police said they found the child crying along with three other children ages 2 to 8.

Two of the children were wearing soiled diapers

Police said there was no accessible drinking water and only spoiled food in the fridge.

It also appeared one of the mothers was involved in a crash before arriving at the apartment.