2 Multifamily Dwellings Unsafe After Storm Damage, Leaving Residents Displaced in Coral Springs

Two multifamily dwellings were deemed unsafe by the Coral Springs Building Department following the heavy rains caused by a Tropical System that crossed over South Florida on Saturday.

The Coral Springs Parkland Fire Department responded to the scene of 7827 NW 39th Court at approximately 10 a.m. after a report of excessive water damage.

Chief Building Official Alex Hernandez determined the structure to be unsafe and all families residing in the six-unit complex relocated to homes of friends and family.

Later that evening at around 8 p.m., CSPFD responded to the Sherwood Apartment Complex located at 1225 Riverside Drive after water leaked into the electrical panel supplying power to the complex.

Power was shut off by FP&L, 40 units were evacuated, and the American Red Cross was called in to provide temporary housing assistance at local hotels for the families.

As repairs are being made to ensure the safety of the complex at Sherwood Forest, temporary housing will be made available at the Senior Center at Sartory Hall through the City of Coral Springs and the American Red Cross starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The senior center will remain closed to the general public for as long as the facility is needed for housing.

The City of Coral Springs Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross will continue to work together to support the families displaced due to excessive rain.

The Coral Springs Building Division will continue to monitor the situation to ensure both structures are safe before residents return.