2 of 4 Florida Teens Arrested in Drive-By Shooting Were Facing Charges in Boy's Death

Two teenagers previously arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month were caught again by the police after a late-night shooting in Ocala on Wednesday.

On April 3, 16-year-old Christopher Broad was fatally wounded while he and 17-year-old Joshua Vining took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other, according to police.

Colton Whitler, 17, witnessed the shooting and initially lied to police about what had happened, according to authorities.

On April 27, Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler were involved in another crime with two other teens, Jarrett Vining Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old, according to a police report.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The four teens were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Belleview with Jarrett Vining in the driver's seat and the other teens as passengers.

The Ocala Police Department released a video of the scene where they said found the driver "extremely nervous and sweaty."

According to the police report, officers found an empty pistol holster on the front passenger seat and a rifle between the legs of the driver.

At the scene, detectives found numerous spent shell casings in the roadway that were consistent with calibers for the guns located within the vehicles.

An unoccupied dwelling was struck multiple times, but there were no reported injuries.

All four teens now face various felony charges including shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1000 feet of a person.

Joshua Vining and Colton Whitler are charged as adults in the case involving the death of Christopher Broad.

"Though I'm extremely proud of the vigilance our police officers had during this shooting incident, I'm also very alarmed that just a few weeks ago, two of these teenagers were involved in a manslaughter case in Belleview that ended another teen's life,” Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said. "Here they are again with more felony gun charges. This is yet another disturbing example of legislative failures within our juvenile justice system.”