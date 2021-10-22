Miami-Dade County

2 Police Officers Shot, Suspect Killed in Doral Shooting: Officials

The shooting happened near the Miami-Dade Police Headquarters building

By NBC 6

Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was shot and killed in an incident near Miami-Dade Police Headquarters in Doral Friday morning, officials said.

Doral Police officials said one officer was grazed in the face and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The other officer was shot in the chest and possibly the arm and leg, and was hospitalized with their condition unknown.

Two police officers have been injured in an incident involving a civilian in Doral Friday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Northwest 92nd Avenue and Northwest 25th Street, where there was a large police presence.

Miami-Dade Police said they were also responding to the incident.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

