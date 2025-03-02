Miami international airport

2 passengers arrested after forcing way on plane, assaulting staff at MIA: MDSO

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the two passengers were late for their flight to Mexico.

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday after they tried to force their way onto a plane and attacked staff, deputies said.

Deputies said the two also got into an altercation with staff at the airport and even threw coffee into someone's face.

Video posted to Only in Dade captured two deputies taking down one of the subjects, a male, who was eventually placed in cuffs and taken to a cruiser.

A woman was also taken into custody.

The couple were identified as Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia.

Seirafe-Novaes was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing, while Maia was charged with two counts of battery, and trespassing.

