2 passengers arrested after forcing way on plane, assaulting staff at MIA: MDSO

Two passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport on Sunday after they tried to force their way onto a plane and attacked staff, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the two passengers were late for their flight to Mexico.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Deputies said the two also got into an altercation with staff at the airport and even threw coffee into someone's face.

Video posted to Only in Dade captured two deputies taking down one of the subjects, a male, who was eventually placed in cuffs and taken to a cruiser.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A woman was also taken into custody.

The couple were identified as Rafael Seirafe-Novaes and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia.

Seirafe-Novaes was charged with resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing, while Maia was charged with two counts of battery, and trespassing.