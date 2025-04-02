2 passengers shot to death on bus by Miami-Dade Transit driver identified

Police have identified the two passengers who were shot and killed by a Miami-Dade Transit driver on a bus in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

Lonnie Stephenwade Harley, 44, and Ejaash Bail Carter, 46, were killed in the shooting, Miami Gardens Police said in a brief statement Wednesday.

"At this time, this is a sensitive case requiring careful consideration. We are working closely with the SAO and will provide updates as they become available," the statement read.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday as the bus was in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 183rd Street.

NBC6's Chris Hush reports that authorities are not revealing the names of those involved citing an active investigation.

Police said the bus driver was involved in some sort of disturbance involving a verbal dispute with passengers when he fired his weapon.

Harley and Cater were airlifted to Aventura Hospital where they died from their injuries.

There were other passengers on the bus at the time but no other injuries were reported.

The bus driver was detained for questioning but it's unknown if charges will be filed.

Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation said drivers are not supposed to be armed while on duty and said the bus operator was placed on administrative leave and was expected to be fired.

"The department has initiated the termination process as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement with the employee union," the department said in a statement Monday.